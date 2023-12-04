Upcoming local Christmas events

ON Friday December 1, the annual Unkya Reserve (Eungai Creek) Christmas Carols evening will commence at 5.30pm, with performances by the Nambucca Valley Band, Eungai Public School and Stuarts Point School Marimba Band.

There will be free ice-creams for the kids, and the Rural Fire Service will provide a free BBQ.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Organisers advise families to bring a picnic, blankets or chairs.

On Saturday December 2, Yarrahapinni Country Women’s Association will hold their morning street stall at Stuarts Point shops, featuring a well-stocked Christmas Hamper Raffle, and will also be showcasing lots of their iconic baked and crafted goodies at the ‘Funkya at Unkya’ Markets on Sunday morning 10 December.

Also on Saturday December 2, the Scotts Head Community Group is supporting a Mini-Makers Market at the Scotts Head Reserve Hall from 4 to 8 pm (next to the surf club) to showcase locally made products and wares by makers, bakers, growers and sewers.

Stalls will include original art (paintings and prints), Australian themed hand-printed lamp shades, all things honey, kitchen accessories (breadboards, wine bottle stands, tea towels, etc), Christmas baking and cards, pampered pooch paraphernalia, sun-loving succulents, clothing and jewellery, hand-made beauty products, macrame plant hangers, upcycled bags and e-tablet holders – all made by talented locals right here in the Nambucca Valley (cash sales preferred).

“As an added bonus the Scotts Head Gardeners will bring a bounty of fresh vegetables straight from the community garden, and local musician Georgia Cortes Rayner will be performing live!” Scotts Head Community Group treasurer Briony Magoffin announced.

On Saturday 9 December, Encore Performing Arts Academy Principal Hannah Date invites the community to attend their ‘Encore Showcase’ from 9 to 10am at the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre, with free tickets available from www.trybookings.com/cmznp.

“Anyone with a ticket gets a discount at Wharf St Cafe breakfast deal or ten percent off at The Book Shop Cafe on the day,” Hannah told NOTA.

And on Sunday 17 December, there is a rumour that Santa will be visiting the Stuarts Point Foreshore Reserve from about 10.30am to 12.30pm, with lots of great events happening, aimed at nurturing a strong sense of community.

So, bring a picnic and have some fun in the park.

By Jen HETHERINGTON