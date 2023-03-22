Woolgoolga athlete wins medals at Australian Masters Athletics Championships

DAVID Kennedy has proven to be one of Australia’s best athletes over 70.

The Woolgoolga Senior Athletics Club member returned with a haul of medals from the recent Australian Masters Athletics Championships in Sydney.

Competing in the 70-74 age bracket, Kennedy collected three gold, one silver and a bronze medal in an outstanding meet at Sydney.

He finished first in the high jump, long jump, and triple jump, second in the javelin, and third in the 80m hurdles.

Kennedy is currently ranked first in the world for the triple jump and second for the long jump in his 70-74 age bracket.

He also excelled at previous Australian Masters Athletics Championships, having won five silver medals last year in Brisbane, and 4 gold and 2 silver medals in Perth in 2018.

The Australian champion shared the key to being a successful athlete at a senior age.

“You’ve just got to keep moving and get off the couch,” he said.

“Keeping active is the key, and I do a lot of walking and I chop wood, as I live on two and a half acres which I walk on.

“There are athletes who are older than me in their 80s and 90s, and a woman in her 100s, and it inspires you to keep going.”

The world-rated athlete encouraged those in the community to give athletics a go.

“Being a member of the Woolgoolga Senior Athletics Club, we are always looking at ways to increase our membership and encourage other people who are over 30 years of age to get off the couch and give athletics a go,” he said.

“I am sure there are people out in our community who would give it a go if they firstly knew that senior athletics clubs exist and just how large the Masters Athletics scene is.

“For example, we have Country Championships, State Championships, National Championships as well as World Championships and a website based on world masters rankings.”

Woolgoolga Senior Athletics Club plays host to a wide range of running, jumping, throwing, and walking events at the Woolgoolga Sports Ground, each Monday afternoon from 4:20pm to 6:30pm during the summer sports season.

The club welcomes anyone interested in having a bit of fun, fitness, and a social event each Monday afternoon during the summer, or anyone looking to better their athletics skills and reach the next level.

By Aiden BURGESS