Coffs United Lionesses take out 43rd Challenge Cup

COFFS United Lionesses won the Challenge Cup after defeating reigning community football champions Urunga 2-0 in the final.

After two days of football at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads the Women’s Open final came down to reigning premiers and grand final winners Urunga and the new kids on the block, the Coffs United Lionesses.

The Lionesses have invested in youth with a team full of teenagers playing a brand of expansive football.

Ally Gadd opened the scoring for the Lionesses after a determined run and cool finish.

Tahliyah Sambrook scored a wonder goal from 35 yards out, smashing the ball into the top corner to cap off a stellar weekend for the Lionesses.

Coffs United women’s coach Nathan Silvy was delighted to start the season with a trophy.

“The Nambucca Cup was a great way for the girls to start their season,” he said.

“I was very impressed with both squads on the way we played football and the progression we made over the weekend.

“A big thanks must go to Nambucca Football Club for providing such a well run tournament.

“Moving forward we have a few more trial games for the girls to play so we will be looking to build on our style of play.

“The girls are excited for the season ahead and can’t wait for the first game to kick off,” Silvy said.

For several years, women’s football in the region has been dominated by heavyweights Urunga and Boambee but the growth of female football has seen juniors making the successful transition to senior football and challenging the status quo.

At the ripe old age of 20-years-old, Lionesses skipper Jordan Maddalena is one of the senior members of the squad helping juniors with their transition to senior football.

The football season kicks off with a bang on 22 April with new teams on the rise.

By David WIGLEY