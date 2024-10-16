Woolgoolga Cricket Club set to launch inaugural girls program



WOOLGOOLGA Cricket Club has taken a giant leap forward, launching its inaugural girls’ cricket program in what promises to be a watershed moment for the local game.

Club president Aaron Singh could barely contain his excitement as he reflected on the initiative.

“We’re incredibly proud to introduce our first Girls Blast program alongside Woolworths Cricket Blast,” Singh said. “It’s all about creating a welcoming environment for young cricketers.

“Now, girls can compete both alongside and against other girls, forming bonds and nurturing a true passion for the sport.”

For Singh, the girls’ program isn’t just about participation – it’s about fostering a lasting connection to cricket.

“Cricket runs deep in our community, and the girls’ program is set to be a game changer for the region.

“Woolgoolga Cricket Club has always stood tall in the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association.

“We’re a local favourite and our success in developing talent for the North Coast Academies speaks for itself.”

The club’s success doesn’t end there.

In a major boost for its future, Woolgoolga Cricket Club is uniting its junior and senior teams under one banner, a move that Singh believes will strengthen its foundation.

“We’ve successfully brought together our junior and senior sides, and now we’re looking forward to fielding teams in the Cricket NSW Community Cup and the Cleavers Night Competition in Grafton.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our players to showcase their skills across different formats.

“Junior development is thriving, and our senior players are embracing every moment as proud Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels.”

With a blend of fresh talent and experienced campaigners, Woolgoolga Cricket Club seems poised for another successful season, both on and off the pitch.

By David WIGLEY