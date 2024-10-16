Eight days of fun at Coffs Harbour’s Festival of Golf



NOT only will Coffs Harbour Golf Club’s picturesque 27-hole layout be a hive of activity from Sunday but the clubhouse will be as well.

The always enjoyable eight days of the annual Balter Festival of Golf which tees at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Sunday promises this year to once again be just as much fun off the course as it will be on it.

When golfers finish their round on the first day of the festival, they’ll be entertained with live music from Matt Giri.

And that’s just where the fun times at the Festival of Golf begin.

The fairways will be a sea of yellow on Monday as the club conducts a ‘Doing it For Jarrod Day’ in memory of the late golfing great, Jarrod Lyle.

Tuesday is the ladies golfing sale with plenty of bargains to be found while the Ladies Dinner and Fashion Parade will be held on Wednesday.

At the dinner, guests can enjoy a delicious two-course meal, fashion parade and glass of champagne on arrival for just $45.

This year’s theme is Black and White so dress up or down, it doesn’t matter.

Tickets are available at the club’s reception desk.

All of the events will lead up to next weekend’s traditional golfing climax of the ANZ North Coast Amateur Open, Golf Centre Ladies Classic, the C.ex Group Coffs Cup and Handybin Waste Services Coffs Plate.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club head professional Matt Allan said the week will once again be a busy one for he and all of the staff in the club’s pro shop.

“Over the course of the eight days we’re looking at about 2,000 rounds of golf,” Allan said.

“It’s basically like running a Saturday competition every day for eight days.

“There are still some spots available for men or women looking to play a round but they’ll want to get in quick as there aren’t many left.”

