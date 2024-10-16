Gloucester RiverCare Group plant 88 trees in District Park



SIXTEEN volunteers from the Gloucester RiverCare Group planted 88 trees along the river in District Park on Friday 4, October.

“Gloucester is so lucky to have such a beautiful big park in our town,” RiverCare Coordinator Louise Duff said.



“We’ve planted trees to enhance habitat, shade and natural beauty.”

MidCoast Council supported the project, supplying trees, guards, jute mat and mulch.

Many River Oaks died following the 2019 drought and 2020 flood, and remain vulnerable to erosion and insect attack.

“The RiverCare planting will make sure there’ll be new trees to take their place as the grand old trees die over time,” said Ms Duff.

The trees are mainly River Oak with some Water Gums and Sandpaper Fig.

They will help stabilise the riverbank and improve habitat for fish and birds.

RiverCare is an activity of the Gloucester Environment Group.

“We meet in the park at 8 am on the fourth Friday each month to look after native plantings,” said Ms Duff.

“New members are always welcome.”

For more information call Louise Duff on 0436924577.

