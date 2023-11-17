Woolgoolga Red Cross pays its respects and supports local veterans

RED Cross Woolgoolga members were out in force on Remembrance Day, with President Carol laying a wreath to commemorate the occasion and in recognition of the close relationship between the armed forces and the Australian Red Cross.

That relationship has existed since 1914 when the Red Cross was introduced specifically to support soldiers heading overseas to fight in the First World War.



The work of the Red Cross has continued since across Australia.

President Carol told News Of The Area how moving it was to be present at the Remembrance Day commemorations.

“We acknowledge the bravery and dedication of the Red Cross nurses, many of them volunteers, who set off overseas to support those soldiers who committed themselves to serving in World Wars One and Two.

“We also recognise the tens of thousands of Australians who volunteered at home to provide support through the Australian Red Cross, which was formed in 1914 as a direct response to the Great War.

“The work of the movement is still needed in conflict through the provision of aid and the management of International Humanitarian Law and we are humbled to be a small part of that work.”

Now halfway through November, and looking ahead, the Woolgoolga Red Cross branch members have plans underway for their special Christmas Friendship Afternoon Tea (FAT).

It will be held on Friday 24 November from 2pm at Woolgoolga Seniors Centre.

“Entertainment will be provided by the talented students from St Francis Xavier School who will sing carols for us and deliver Christmas cards,” Robyn Rooth, from Woolgoolga Red Cross told News Of The Area.

“Santa is expected and will have small gifts for all and everyone.

“Especially seniors are invited to attend.”

Enquiries can be made to Kerry on 0475 774 663.

By Andrea FERRARI