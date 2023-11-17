Work of Coffs Harbour playwright Willa Hogarth to be staged in Melbourne

COFFS Harbour based playwright Willa Hogarth has had one of her scripts selected to be produced for the stage by prestigious Melbourne based theatre company, the Playhouse Players.

Best known on the Mid North Coast, particularly in the Nambucca Valley, for her work with the Wyz Wimmin Theatre Company, Willa has previously had her work performed by the Dorrigo Theatre Company and the Newcastle Micro Theatre Festival.



Ms Hogarth recently entered a script into the Melbourne Playhouse Players National Playwright Competition.

Out of many entries Willa’s script was selected as one of three that will be taken through to production in 2024 at Melbourne’s Doncaster Theatre.

The play is titled ‘Seminal Chaos’ and is about a man who was a sperm donor in the 1980s and has three young adults, products of his donations, show up on his doorstep, each with a complicated set of problems he must face.

“I came up with the idea from reading a newspaper article about someone who suddenly discovers that they have ten siblings and I considered that would be a fascinating idea to build a script on,” Willa told News Of The Area.

Willa’s interest in theatre has grown out of her love for fiction writing, a pursuit she began in 1999 when she first moved to the Mid North Coast.

“Eight years ago I took part in a monologue writing workshop under the mentorship of writer Carrolline Rhodes and from that time I became hooked on script writing and the buzz of seeing your work come to life on stage,” added Willa.

Willa maintains her involvement with the Wyz Wimmin Theatre company, who have proudly nurtured her talents.

Although the specific date is yet to be announced, Willa will travel to Melbourne in February next year to see her play ‘Seminal Chaos’ performed at the Doncaster Theatre by a professional cast from the Playhouse Players.

By Mick BIRTLES