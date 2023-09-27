Work at Boolambayte to start soon

ROAD rehabilitation work will start in the next three weeks on the Lakes Way, Boolambayte.

The work will take place between Violet Hill Road and two kilometres east of the Pacific Highway.

Works are expected to be completed in late 2024, weather permitting.

The site will be under traffic control during work hours and motorists are asked to remain patient and expect delays in the area.

The project is part of the $100 million funding program focusing on the regional roads that connect our communities and will provide improved safety and ride quality for motorists.

More information on other road projects can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/MajorRoadProjects