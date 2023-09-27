Hunter Jobs Alliance expresses support for development of offshore wind industry



The Hunter Jobs Alliance has expressed support for the development of an offshore wind industry in the Hunter.

The Alliance is an incorporated organisation and registered charity that campaigns to maintain well-paid secure jobs in the Hunter, particularly as the energy market changes.

There is no denying that climate change is impacting the planet and that we as a nation need to act.

Justin Page of the Hunter Jobs Alliance told News Of The Area, “Carbon emissions cause climate change, which is the greatest environmental threat to the marine environment off Port Stephens.

“Global temperatures are at record levels and signs of the climate crisis are everywhere.

“We have to act now to reduce emissions.

“Government needs to ensure the proper environmental impact assessments, mitigation and harm prevention strategies, and ongoing environment condition monitoring all take place.”

Aside from the green energy benefits, Page believes an offshore wind industry would bring plenty of much-needed roles to the Hunter.

“With the right Government Policy and Framework settings we have the opportunity to create permanent secure, quality union jobs, local apprenticeships, training and transition opportunities for energy workers, maximise Australian manufacturing for offshore wind including wind turbine components, floating structures cables, and vessels, maximise local supply chains, provide benefits for First Nations people an use regulated Australian vessels and Australian crew.

“Approximately $10 billion investment for 5 gigawatts.

“There are an estimated 3000 direct jobs, 35-65 percent local content, during the construction phase, 300 estimated direct jobs during the operations and maintenance period of 30 years.

“Offshore wind is also vital to secure the future of our existing manufacturing Industries in the Hunter like Tomago Aluminium which injects 6000 jobs and $1.2 billion into the Hunter economy, ” he said.

Not all are so thrilled at the potential impact on jobs, with commercial fishermen extremely concerned about the impact on their industry.

Fishers from Newcastle and Port Stephens provide around 12 to 15 percent of the seafood at the Sydney Fish Markets and the Newcastle Fishing Cooperative.

By Marian SAMPSON