World first ambulance boost for Hunter region



NSW AMBULANCE will roll out eight specially designed vehicles known as Hazardous Area Rescue Ambulances (HARA), the first of their kind in the world, optimising response capabilities during natural disasters and in difficult terrain.

HARAs will be rolled out over the coming months, with Rutherford one of the locations where the vehicles will be initially located.



HARAs will also be based at Tamworth, Cowra, Wagga Wagga and Bomaderry, as well as special operation team locations in Point Clare and Sydney.

Flood risk data has been used to identify the proposed locations, which align with extensive existing NSW Ambulance special operations and rescue capabilities.

HARAs and trained personnel will respond across the state in response to risk area analysis and active emergencies.

Minister for Health Ryan Park said the community will benefit from the specialist capabilities of the HARA Mercedes-Benz Unimog vehicles, as part of a major $14.8 million funding package by the NSW Government to further build the state’s flood rescue capabilities.

The HARAs are designed to drive through flood waters up to 1.2 metres and are equipped with safety features for operation in hazardous environments.

The vehicles have also been made to operate around fire grounds, with the inclusion of a burn-over crew protection system, replacement of flammable components, and by wrapping critical vehicle infrastructure in fire-retardant material.

The rear of the vehicle is a fully operational ambulance, with a specially designed stretcher loading system to assist paramedics in patient handling and for patient comfort.

The vehicles have been modified for purpose by NSW Ambulance to withstand harsh environments with enhanced safety features including a reinforced exoskeleton to protect paramedics and patients from falling trees.

“I’m so pleased our Ambulance service will be the first in the world to get these vehicles,” said Minister for Health Ryan Park.

“These high-tech vehicles will mean our world class clinicians will be even better prepared for any scenario they face – which could include floods or bushfires.

“Once they’re rolled out these vehicles will be an invaluable addition to NSW Ambulance.”

NSW Ambulance Chief Executive Dr Dominic Morgan said, “The HARA vehicles are the first of their kind and an essential addition to our fleet giving clinicians greater access to patients during natural disasters, such as in fire grounds and floods.

“The 4WD vehicles will be operated by our highly trained special operations paramedics and have been specifically modified by NSW Ambulance to withstand harsh environments.”