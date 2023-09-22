Yacht Club seeks partner to develop the building

THE Coffs Harbour Yacht Club Inc (CHYC) is calling for expressions of interest for a collaborator to enter into a Joint Venture Property Development with the club on their premier waterfront site.

The Yacht Club will drive the initiative with the club’s member interests front and centre, Director Tammy Mills-Thom and General Manager Richard Hinton told News Of The Area.



“Ours is a sailing club supporting other aquatic sports through clubs and events and we’re seeking a joint venture partner who will be a good fit to grow the club,” they said.

The CHYC Board is committed to long term success by exploring opportunities to expand and modernise the club/services on the current site, which it has operated from since 1961.

“We have a flexible approach toward options of use, complementary services and delivery structures while maintaining our core community identity and role.

“We are seeking Expressions of Interest from developers and operators who see potential in this premier property development opportunity on Coffs Harbour.”

It is seen as a generational opportunity to secure a prime investment delivering mutual benefits to both parties.

“Our vision statement is to be the number one sustainable community venue for water sports on the North Coast of NSW.”

The CHYC is a not-for-profit, registered, community club, with sailing and aquatic sports at its core.

Sailing and sporting memberships cover the sports of sailing, outrigger and triathlon.

“Many other community sporting organisations and events, such as the Great Ocean Swim and Coffs Harbour Game Fishing, also utilise the facilities and amenities of the CHYC throughout the year.”

It is a major attraction for visitors to the region and has leasehold tenure on Crown Land, with the City of Coffs Harbour being Crown Land Manager.

Investment is sought to meet the growing demand and needs of members, community and visitors.

The Board is committed to an investment providing long term sustainability in building design and operation, incorporating best design principles.

Guidelines for investment partnership are both simple and positive and include:

• Increased space and better configuration for storage, meeting rooms, and sail administration.

• Improved access to the Harbour through redesign of the building.

• Improved connection to the site through improved building design.

• Improved access and design to maximise floor space and views.

• Sustainable – in both design and operation.

• Fitting sensitively and connectively within the site environment.

• Making maximum advantage of the panorama and beach access.

• Providing easy access and adequate storage for watercraft/sports.

• Adequate and multifunctional space for sailing and aquatic sports events and control, administration, and functions.

• Reflective of the natural and community environment.

“The Club is seeking developers and operators who see potential in this premier property development opportunity, literally on the iconic Coffs Harbour.

“It is a major generational opportunity with benefits flowing to the Club and community,” said Richard Hinton.

Provision of information, discussion, meetings and site inspections take place until Monday 9 October at 4pm when applications will close.

Interested parties should contact General Manager Richard Hinton on 0490 856 904 or property@coffsyachtie.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI