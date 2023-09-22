Get ready for the 45th Valla Rod Run from 24-30 September

LADIES and gentlemen, start your engines, the 45th Valla Rod Run will be taking place in the Nambucca Valley from 24 to 30 September 2023.

The Valla Rod Run, a renowned annual event, is set to once again celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship of hot rod enthusiasts from across the country.



Organisers anticipate up to 400 hot rods will be participating.

President of the Drag-ens Hot Rod Club Paul Godfrey told News Of The Area, “There will be a few new rods showing up this year and keep a look out for a new T-Bucket debuting at the Valla run as this year is the centenary of the iconic Ford T-Bucket.

“Many of our members and Valla Rod Run participants have made hot rods a family affair and it is not unusual to see three generations all involved at these runs.”

Although the Valla Rod Run is not a competition, there are some categories that are voted on, such as rookie rods that have not been seen at a run before.

The top ten rods are also voted on.

Key dates for members of the public to note so they can see the hot rods for themselves are the evening of Tuesday 26 September when the hot rods will head to Bowraville.

It has been requested that locals refrain from parking in the main street on that evening to allow as many rods as possible to come to town.

On Wednesday 27 September the rods can be seen on the roads around Raleigh as they head to the Raleigh Raceway.

The best opportunity to see the hot rods will be on Saturday 30 September when Bowra Street, Nambucca Heads is closed to general traffic and the ‘Show and Shine’ is conducted.

Macksville hot rod enthusiast Blew Manning, a regular at the Valla Rod Run, told News Of The Area, “People would be surprised to find out how many local hot rods are in the Valla Rod Run.”

Whether you’re a seasoned hot rod enthusiast or simply looking for a special and exciting experience, the 45th Valla Rod Run is a thrilling event that puts the spotlight on the Nambucca Valley in a very unique way.

By Mick BIRTLES