Yacht Club’s redevelopment future has Council’s approval

AN AGREEMENT between the NSW Government, City of Coffs Harbour and Coffs Harbour Yacht Club (CHYC) was passed at Council’s meeting on Thursday 8 December which ultimately aims to help the Club achieve its vision of becoming a water sports centre of excellence and a tourism and community hub at the heart of the Jetty Precinct.

The agreement – a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU – outlines a two-year Expression of Interest (EOI) process to be undertaken by the Yacht Club to explore the potential scale of redevelopment and to secure funding partners.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This Memorandum means the Club’s endeavours to retain and improve our facility is now formalised,” CHYC Commodore John Wait told News Of The Area.

It is not anticipated that the City will contribute directly to the redevelopment of the Yacht Club facilities, but City staff will continue to provide time and expertise to the Club through its role as the Crown Land Manager.

Once the scope of the development has been established, and funding partners engaged, the Club could then be provided with a lease that reflects the level of investment secured for the site.

The lease renewal process has been affected by new Crown Land Management legislation introduced by the NSW Government in 2018.

The State Government is the owner of all Crown Land in NSW.

Initially, the legislation didn’t allow the City, as Crown Land Manager, to approve new and long-term renewals of leases without new approved Plans of Management, but this issue was subsequently rectified through an amendment to the regulation.

“The Club has always sought a secure long-term lease so that any investment would be secure and stable.

“Under this agreement, the security of a long-term lease will be realised after the level of improvement has been defined and funding becoming available.

“Government funding and private investment funding will be explored so that we can deliver the Club’s Vision Statement.”

The first stage is already underway, in that the CHYC has identified the possibilities relative to the site.

“We are now seeking funding sources and or partnerships to bring the potential to fruition.

“We were virtually bound by bureaucracy and protocol to engage with this Memorandum,” said John.

“It has not changed or altered the Club’s commitment or future aspirations in any way.”

Feelings amongst Coffs Harbour Yacht Club management is that the MOU means they will be supported in a more formal manner from this point on.

By Andrea FERRARI