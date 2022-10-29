Yarrahapinni Branch hosts CWA Mid North Coast Group’s 94th Annual Conference

YARRAHAPINNI CWA hosted the Country Women’s Association of NSW, Mid North Coast Group, 94th Annual Conference on Thursday, 20 October at Eungai Memorial Hall.

The meeting, attended by the Group Executive and delegates from each of the Mid North Coast Branches, was officially opened by the Patron, Pam Rogers, a long serving member of the Yarrahapinni Branch.



State Treasurer of CWA NSW, Mrs Sharyn Buck, was guest speaker for the event.

As newly appointed President of the Yarrahapinni CWA Branch, Diana Oakes commented, “Our small band of ladies, including three new members to the branch, worked tirelessly throughout the day to produce morning tea and a delightful lunch for the 60 people present.

“I would like to thank them all.

“It was certainly a full-on introduction to CWA for our new members.”

Next function – Stall at Unkya market on Sunday 30 October, 8am to 1pm.

Next meeting – Scotts Head Rec Hut, 9:30 for 10 am, Thursday, November 10.

By Jen HETHERINGTON