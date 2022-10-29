Kim Churchill to bring laidback folk stylings to Bowraville

THE Nambucca Valley continues to benefit from the NSW Government funded Reconnecting Regional NSW – Community Events Program when the Bowraville Theatre presents Australia’s Kim Churchill on Friday, 4 November 2022.

Since 2009 Kim Churchill has been delivering his laidback brand of folk, the blues and rock to appreciative audiences across the country and the globe with gigs such as the Glastonbury Music Festival in the UK and the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas featuring on his impressive touring resume.



Kim Churchill was previously crowned Australia’s National Youth Folk Artist of the Year and nominated for the National Live Music Awards Roots Act of the Year.

With six albums under his belt and a reputation for connecting deeply with his live audiences, the multi-instrumentalist and accomplished singer songwriter is expected to mesh with the great acoustics of the Bowraville Theatre for what promises to be an unforgettable concert event.

Kim’s special guest on the night will be Bellingen-based singer songwriter Jason Lowe.

An amazing artist who takes to the stage with a number of instruments, Lowe has drawn praise from blues legend Lloyd Spiegel who said, “Jason’s skills as a lap slide guitarist, acoustic guitarist, lyricist, storyteller, vocalist, and performer are wholly unique and astounding.”

Archive Mid North Coast’s Sara-Jayne Prince has put together The Bowraville Theatre Series that has already delivered the sold-out Hello Tut Tut gig to Bowraville in September.

Sara-Jayne told News Of The Area, “The program designed to refresh and reliven the theatre, to provide opportunities for touring and local musicians and to bring accessible and inclusive music events to this regional community.”

Kim Churchill performs on Friday, 4 November 2022.

Doors open 6.00pm and the music starts at 6.45pm.

Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased online by visiting trybooking.com

By Mick BIRTLES