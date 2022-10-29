The Bowraville Arts Council holds its Annual General Meeting

ON Sunday 23 October the Bowraville Arts Council (BAC) held its Annual General Meeting at the Bowraville Theatre.

The meeting was well attended however it was considered the inclement weather kept some members of the public from venturing out on the wet roads.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

BAC President Ricardo Gonsalves opened the meeting by providing detail on how the COVID pandemic had forced the Bowraville Theatre to keep its doors closed for so long, however the theatre was now back in full swing.

Ricardo told News Of The Area, “It is great that we have had several big acts on at the theatre in quick succession but now we need more volunteers at the theatre to ensure we maintain the momentum.

“Our great group of volunteers are working very hard but they need help so we are keen for people interested in being trained as stagehands, sound and lighting staff, cafe crew, publicity and box office staff to come out and talk to us.”

Ricardo Gonsalves took the opportunity to thank long time treasurer of the BAC, Richard Laxton who is standing down from his position after seven years keeping the books of the BAC in good order.

The BAC AGM also heard reports from representatives from the BAC sub groups such as the Bowraville Theatre Singers, The Bowraville Theatre Players and The Nambucca Valley Writers Group.

Maree James of the Bowraville Theatre Singers informed the meeting that the singers had returned from the COVID period with a few less members however are up and running again with an exciting program of concerts to see this year out and the New Year in.

Elizabeth Newman represented both the Bowraville Theatre Players and The Nambucca Valley Writers Group at the BAC AGM.

Elizabeth explained the Theatre Players dramatic program was suspended during the pandemic and this had a negative impact on membership.

The Bowraville Theatre Players are now looking for expressions of interest from those in the district who might like to become involved in live theatre in order to get the group moving forward again.

While speaking on behalf of the Nambucca Valley Writers Group, Elizabeth pointed out that the group now meets at the Nambucca Heads Senior Citizens Hall in Kent Street Nambucca Heads.

The Nambucca Valley Writers Group is also on the verge of releasing an anthology of work by its members.

The BAC AGM concluded with the election of a new BAC Committee.

The office holders are Ricardo Gonsalves staying on as President, Peter Connie as Vice President, Dale Hawkins as Secretary, Geoff Gardner as Treasurer, and Andres Snez-Martin, Maree James and Tina Birtles as Committee Members.

To find out more about the Bowraville Arts Council visit bowravilletheatre.com.au.

By Mick BIRTLES