Yarrawarra arts centre grant boosts growth



THE YARRAWARRA Aboriginal Cultural Centre at Corindi Beach – home of the Wadjar Regional Indigenous Gallery – will benefit from $121,500 of ClubGrants funding, allowing them to make necessary improvements to key amenities.

The Gurehlgam Corporation, who own and manage the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre, successfully applied to the NSW Government’s Infrastructure Grants Program.



CEO Julie Perkins told News Of The Area, “The toilet facilities at the gallery and café complex are quite aged, operating now for 37 years.

“They’ve outgrown their time and have become inadequate.

“We’re a small entity but we’re growing and have got a bigger plan for a whole new cultural experience.

“We want to provide events at our wonderful gallery and more.

“We are very grateful, especially being situated on the outskirts of the city.

“We are small but we are a draw into regional tourism,” she said.

Ms Perkins invited the community to visit the centre in person and support its important work.

“We invite all to visit our unique cultural and artistic centre at Corindi, supporting the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“The upgraded infrastructure will assist us greatly with the increasing tourist numbers visiting the Centre.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh visited the Wadjar Regional Indigenous Gallery on Tuesday 30 January, meeting with the gallery’s Creative Director Alison Williams and Gurehlgam representative Andrew Hegedus.

“I’m extremely pleased Gurehlgam has been able to secure this funding for the installation of two septic stations and amenities at the cultural centre,” said Mr Singh.

“Yarrawarra is an important cultural and community hub where the hardworking team is extremely proud of the Aboriginal-led art space and gallery and the opportunities to participate in cultural tours.

“This funding is terrific news because it helps Gurehlgam to realise its vision for continual upgrades at Yarrawarra, including the provision of essential infrastructure.

“This is an important investment in the future of the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre and the great work it undertakes in our community.”

By Andrea FERRARI