YT DINGO and Clark Webb rap for Gumbaynggirr Freedom School



A GROUNDBREAKING collaboration between Coffs Harbour multidisciplinary artist YT DINGO and Gumbaynggirr language keeper Clark Webb has produced a powerful new single called ‘Ngarraanga Wajaarr’.

It’s an exceptional partnership that showcases the fusion of artistry while serving a philanthropic purpose.



The song will be released exclusively on YouTube for the first two weeks, with proceeds from purchases on the YT DINGO website going towards a fundraiser for the Gumbaynggirr Freedom School.

Clark is the CEO of Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC), which drove the development of Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School (GGFS), an educational success story operating on Hardacre Street in Coffs Harbour.

‘Ngarraanga Wajaarr’, which translates to ‘Respect Country’ in Gumbaynggirr, is a profound musical journey that intertwines YT DINGO’s personal experiences growing up with the wisdom and lyrical beauty of Clark Webb’s Gumbaynggirr language.

The song captures the essence of respecting nature, one’s roots, and the enduring connection to Gumbaynggirr land.

“The collaboration on ‘Ngarraanga Wajaarr’ with Clark Webb is a powerful convergence of culture and activism,” YT DINGO told News Of The Area.

“Clark and I share a history that extends beyond music; we navigated bully school yards together, both facing adversity – he against racism, and I against homophobia.

“Our bond grew on the sports fields, classrooms, a shared love for Gumbaynggirr country and now, through this collaboration, we amplify our shared commitment to fighting for justice and understanding.

“The song addresses the sickness in our land and waters that we both grew up on, reflecting the plight of the people and those they follow.

“This collaboration is a testament to our shared yearning for a better future, driven by the wisdom of First Nation knowledge.”

The collaboration extends beyond YT DINGO and Clark Webb, as artist Bindimu contributes rhythmic elements inspired by her design of country, and the drumming prowess, mix and mastering of Dave Dogg Atkins add layers of complexity to the musical tapestry.

Unwavering in his belief that culture is the strength that leads to better ecological practices and socio-economic outcomes in Aboriginal communities, Clark passionately shares his knowledge of language and culture.

Clark is proud to collaborate with YT DINGO and Bindimu to share this track and provide a call to action to people from all walks of life to do better for country.

For more information on ‘Ngarraanga Wajaarr’ visit www.yt-dingo.com.

By Andrea FERRARI