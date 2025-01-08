Year of sporting milestones for Shoal Bay touch football and Sevens Rugby ace Ali Mitchell



SHOAL Bay touch football dynamo Ali Mitchell is destined to don the green and gold colours of Australia on the international stage.

Touted as one of the country’s best young prospects, the mercurial Mitchell shows all the credentials of a top tier middle.

With her turn of speed, vision, maturity and silky ball skills, the promising playmaker has come under the scrutiny of national selectors with dominant performances at an elite junior level.

The gifted seventeen-year-old Tomaree High student capped an honour-filled 2024 by being named the Hunter School Sports Association’s Sportswoman of the Year.

It followed her superb performances and leadership on the playing field throughout the year where she caught the eye of keen judges.

A dual NSW Combined High Schools touch football and Sevens Rugby representative, Ali also received two prestigious sporting Blues awards in recognition of her sterling achievements.

The versatile Mitchell picked up a CHS Blue for touch football plus a Hunter sporting Blue for her deeds as a representative Sevens Rugby centre.

She was also the recipient of the Tomaree High School Sportsperson of the Year award.

School principal Paul Baxter told News Of The Area that Ali was “a fine role model to her school colleagues.”

“She is a highly respected member of the Tomaree High School community and a natural leader who always strives to better herself and inspire others,” he said.

The outstanding middle is a strong contender for the Australian Under 18 Girls touch football squad that will participate at this year’s Pacific Championships in Brisbane.

Ali proved instrumental in guiding the NSW CHS team to a first-ever National Youth championship title at Coffs Harbour last September where she was named Player of the Series.

The win highlighted an impressive year of sporting honours.

After receiving the Port Stephens Council Sportsperson of the Year award on Australia Day, Ali showed why she is regarded one of the brightest young prospects in the country by also representing NSW CHS at the NSW All Schools Sevens Rugby tournament; representing Hunter Wildfires Under 17s at the State Junior Sevens Cup; playing with the Emerging NSW Blues Under 20s touch football squad for the State of Origin series against Queensland at Coffs Harbour; and steering the Nelson Bay Neptunes to an Under 18 Girls Regional championship title.

The skilful Mitchell was named Player of the Grand Final after helping the Neptunes topple Orange 5-4 to clinch the Peter Wilson Memorial tournament trophy – scoring two tries and creating another three for her teammates in a superb display.

Another highlight was teaming up with elder sister Maddi, 22, to help the Newcastle Open Women’s team win the touch football State Cup trophy at Port Macquarie.

