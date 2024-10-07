Young netballers showcase talents at Nelson Bay Netball Association Grand Finals



NELSON Bay Netball Association is flourishing with young talent.

With a view to the future, selectors have identified their emerging prospects and named strong squads for their 2025 junior representative program.

Some of the finest young netballers in the Port Stephens region are featured in Nelson Bay Netball’s 11-years and 13-14 years development squads to compete in local carnivals next season.

There is also an abundance of talent in the Nelson Bay 12-15 years lineups, which will represent the association at next year’s Netball NSW State Junior Age Championships.

Keen netball judges would have been impressed with the tremendous skills on show at the recent Nelson Bay Netball Association Grand Finals at Tomaree Sports Complex courts.

Lava Girls clinched the Cadets division after a thrilling 31-30 victory over Bluebelles, with top junior Molly Pickette named Player of the Grand Final.

Nelson Bay 14 years representative Sophie Bless earned the Player of the Grand Final award after Supernova edged out Poison Ivy 25-24 to claim the Intermediate championship trophy.

Evie Burns spearheaded All Stars to a resounding 38-16 win over Vipers in the Juniors category, turning in a best on-court performance while Mia Tilney made an impact as the Wave Riders toppled Stingrays 24-12 to snare the Sub Juniors title.

Nelson Bay Netball’s 2025 Junior Representative squads are:

15 years: Georgia Burgess, Kiola Cheviott, Tayla Provis, Gabby McCallum, Abby Skinner, Piper Mullins, Jasmine Gambell, Lucy Soloman-James and Hartley Cobb-Hamilton. Co-Coaches: Taylar Wilks and Amanda Wilks. Manager: Michelle Chadwick.

14 years: Liberty Phillips, Talia Sloan, Kaitlin Burgess, Alyssa Schein, April Eggins, Millah Brown, Sophie Bless, Ciara Cullen, Emma Tibbs and Kobie Clarke. Head Coach: Linda Jones. Assistant Coach: Ella Jones. Manager: Nicole Brady.

13 years: Charlotte Clark, Mia Gambrill, Harlow Earnshaw, Maebel Colley, Skyla Barrett, Bonnie Sproule, Arabella Whaler, Maggie Feldman and Adalyn Wilson. Head Coach: Taylah Whitty. Assistant Coach: Kerry Whitty. Manager: Jenny Withey.

12 years: Macey Matthews, Isabelle Edwards, Brynn Dagwell, Harlow Colley, Zara McCaul, Alaska Barrett, Emillie Weaver, Shaela Gilbert and Maeve Lewis. Co-Coaches: Taylar Wilks and Amanda Wilks. Manager: Michelle Chadwick.

13-14 years Development: Lilly Holliday, Chelsea Grace, Sophie Edwards, Alexis Scott, Samantha Skinner, Lucy De Souza, Nivarna Goyne, Molly Pickette, Eva Hanrahan, Evie Burns and Chelsea Spencer.

Coach: Ashleigh Martin.

11 years Development: Faith Karas, Sailor Jenkins, Kayla Hladky, Skylah Grieve, Cassia Stallard, Sophie Campbell, Isla Trayling, Emily Noble, Bonnie Preston, Gemma Edwards, Ashlee Dark, Bella Edwards, Willoughby Weber, Jacinta Scott, Willow Earnshaw, Grace Warran, Amarli Buckton, Stella Schein, Lundi Asimus and Willow McTaggart.

Assistant Coaches: Ashlee Hall and Suzanne Shelley.

By Chris KARAS