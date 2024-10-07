Ashleigh Martin is Nelson Bay Netball’s Coach of the Year



INSPIRATIONAL netball mentor Ashleigh Martin is this year’s recipient of Nelson Bay Netball Association’s prestigious Coach of the Year Award.

The senior representative ace enjoyed a successful introduction to coaching this season – guiding the Vipers club to a Grand Final appearance in the Juniors category and the Comets to a finals berth in the Cadets division.

As a just reward, Ashleigh was appointed Head Coach of the Nelson Bay 13-14 years Development Squad for the 2025 season.

Martin showed her on-court value earlier this year when she helped the Nelson Bay Open women’s team finish eighth at the Senior State Netball Championships in Camden.

She also played a key role for the undefeated Nelson Bay line-up that dominated the 2024 Newcastle Netball Association Winter competition.

Ashleigh demonstrated her skill and tenacity as the experienced Nelson Bay side capped a memorable series with an emphatic 23-14 Grand Final victory over minor premiers Wanderers Blue Steel at National Park courts to lift the Seniors Division Six trophy.

Other major award recipients include the tireless Michelle Weber (Senior Recognition Award); Abby Noble (Junior Recognition Award); Amy Mahony (Volunteer of the Year Award); Taylar Wilks (President’s Award); Lucy Soloman-James (Intermediate Sportsmanship Award); Alexis Scott (Junior Umpiring Award); Suzanne Shelley (Senior Umpiring Award) and Breakers (Team of the Year).

Nelson Bay Netball President Rebecca Keating told News Of The Area that the NBNA Awards “are more than just recognition.”

“They highlight the dedication, talent and commitment that make our club truly special.

“From players to coaches, umpires, and volunteers, these awards celebrate the individuals who go above and beyond to uphold the values and spirit of netball and NBNA.

“At NBNA we believe that every contribution counts, whether it’s the incredible sportsmanship shown during a match, the leadership guiding our teams or the behind-the-scenes efforts that keep everything running smoothly.

“These awards are a symbol of appreciation for those who inspire, lead and enrich our netball community. “Congratulations to all our award recipients for your outstanding achievements and the positive impact you’ve made on our club.

“Your hard work, passion and dedication help drive NBNA forward year after year.”

By Chris KARAS