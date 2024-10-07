Whirlwind 172 for Salamander Bay cricket colt Lucas Vincent



EMERGING Port Stephens cricketer Lucas Vincent has taken a giant step towards selection in the NSW Country Under 17s representative squad.

The Tomaree High schoolboy smashed his highest-ever score of 172 for Newcastle at last week’s Under 19 Country Colts Carnival staged on the Central Coast.

Seventeen year old Vincent cracked thirteen boundaries and eight sixes during his epic 127-ball knock in Newcastle’s resounding win over Southern Districts at Tuggerah Regional Sporting Complex.

It was a batting masterclass from the stylish batsman, who shared a record opening stand of 289 with century-maker Austen Hiskens (116).

The pair were in superb touch as they pummelled the Southern Districts attack to all parts of the ground, scoring the bulk of Newcastle’s massive total of 346.

Hiskens faced 113 deliveries and clouted four sixes and six boundaries to finish Newcastle’s leading run scorer for the tournament with 259 – five runs more than the talented Vincent.

Corlette all rounder Tyler McInnes also impressed with his leg spin bowling and bagged eight wickets for the series including a haul of 4-60 against runners up North Coastal.

He capped a big match by contributing 35 runs off 26 balls in Newcastle’s 36 run loss.

Lucas also registered an unbeaten 67 off 56 balls with six boundaries and two sixes in a five wicket victory over Central Coast.

His magnificent 172 was a timely statement to selectors that he is well equipped to don the NSW Country cap at the National Under 17 Cricket Championships in Hobart in the New Year.

Newcastle Colts won three of their five fixtures to finish third behind carnival winners Greater Illawarra and North Coastal.

By Chris KARAS