Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour to celebrate 25 years

ZONTA Club of Coffs Harbour team has been busy this month assembling birthing kits, manning a Bunnings BBQ fundraiser, and planning for the organisation’s 25th Anniversary dinner on Friday 28 October.

Zonta members, with students from Bishop Druitt College, Coffs Harbour Senior College, and interested community members, joined together at the Community Village to assemble the 400 birthing kits.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The kits are supplied through Birthing Kit Foundation Australia (BKFA) and have six components: soap, a plastic sheet, disposable gloves, gauze, cord ties, and a sterile blade.

These need to be placed inside a small plastic bag, packed into boxes (one hundred per box), and returned to BKFA for dissemination to many countries, including PNG, India, Pakistan, Haiti, Uganda, Nigeria, and other African nations.

The birthing kits started as an Australian Zonta project and the BKFA grew from that initiative.

BKFA now works in partnership with NGOs, governments, and health service providers around the world; their aim being to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

Much-needed funds for the kits, which are $5 each, were raised at Zonta’s recent Bunnings BBQ.

Along with assistance from BPW (Business & Professional Women), and the continued support of Bunnings Coffs Harbour, this round of kits is fully funded.

Kits are an ongoing project, with funding needed, so any and all donations are gratefully received.

Zonta International is a global organisation operating for over one hundred years, empowering girls and women worldwide through service and advocacy.

This month, the Coffs Harbour Zonta Club celebrates 25 years of improving the life of women and girls on the Coffs Coast, and globally.

A celebratory awards night with ten-course mingling dinner takes place on Friday 28 October 2022, 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm at Coffs Harbour Surf Club Restaurant and Bar.

On the night, local high school students are recognised for their leadership and volunteer achievements, through the Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) award.

Claire White of Claire White Coaching and Development will facilitate a panel to discover the aspirations of these amazing young women.

Claire is a previous YWPA achiever.

YWPA operates at local Zonta club, district/regional and international levels, with international winners receiving a US$5,000 award.

For more details about the awards night or Zonta itself, contact Zonta Coffs Harbour by email at zontacoffsharbour24@gmail.com or phone Jenny on 0411 463 592.

By Andrea FERRARI