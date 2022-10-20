Recognition for Woolgoolga Red Cross members at state AGM

WOOLGOOLGA Red Cross members and volunteers have received recognition this month as they continue their schedule of volunteering at events.

The NSW Red Cross AGM held earlier in October in Sydney is seen by members as an opportunity to hear what Red Cross has achieved in the past twelve months and also the planning and anticipation for future directions.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The meeting was especially exciting for the Woolgoolga Branch as member Judy Boyle received the Australian Red Cross Outstanding Service Award.

Judy has been an active and innovative member who has participated in a wide variety of projects in her time with the Branch.

“She has volunteered with the Refugee Homework Group, is Coordinator of the very successful Red Cross Calling Appeal which has been a major fundraiser for the organisation in our local area and is an enthusiastic worker at the monthly Friendship Afternoon Teas,” Robyn Rooth from Woolgoolga Red Cross told News Of The Area.

“Judy can be relied upon to give a hand at any event such as raffle stalls, the Motorbike Dice Run, even cleaning out the Red Cross cupboards.”

Judy is also a member of the Emergency Services Team who have had a particularly difficult and busy few years with bushfires and floods.

Commenting on her award, Judy said, “I joined the local Branch to help others and have realised how well the Australian Red Cross does just that, from assisting Ukrainian Refugees in Poland, to working with Indigenous communities and assisting the vulnerable in multiple ways.”

Judy was supported in Sydney by the area’s Red Cross Zone Representative, Maureen Hammond, who herself received an Outstanding Service Award.

Maureen is the President of the Coffs Harbour Red Cross Branch and contributes across a wide range of programs, especially with the Emergency Services Team.

Robyn conveyed the Woolgoolga Red Cross membership’s praise, saying, “We congratulate Judy on her award.”

With Curryfest in town on 24 September, members were invited to volunteer at the event, working in the management tent.

In return the Chamber of Commerce donated funds to the groups who assist on the day and the Branch was delighted and grateful to be presented with a cheque for $500.

“This money will be spent locally in our community engagement work.”

With the Motorbike Dice Run scheduled for Sunday 16 October delayed because of wet weather, October will be rounded out with the monthly Friendship Afternoon Tea (FAT) to be held at 2pm on Friday 28 October at the Seniors Centre.

This month’s entertainment will be an explosion of music.

“Firstly, the St Francis Xavier Choir will sing for us,” said Robyn.

“These lovely children always delight with their smiles, their enthusiasm and their talent under the leadership of Katrina Ryan who had been supporting the FAT for many years.

“Then we have the Plantations Choir under the guidance of Scott Rodham who is also the always-energetic MC for the afternoon.”

The Choir will lead the audience in some sing-a-longs as well as performing songs to share their own talent and versatility.

FAT Coordinator Kerry Chaffey said, “The afternoon is open to everyone, especially seniors, and is certainly not just for our members.

“Come along for a fun afternoon with a great arvo tea included.”

Enquiries can be made to Kerry on 0475 774 663.

By Andrea FERRARI