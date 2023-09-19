1/40 40 Budgeree Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

1/40 40 Budgeree Street, Tea Gardens

3 bedrooms/1 bathroom/1 garage/Approximately 397 sqm

A SURPRISINGLY spacious, east facing, single level dwelling with generous living space at the front as well as another casual living/dining area that combines with the kitchen to offer a central entertaining space.

This flows through to the al fresco dining which is perfect for balmy evening BBQs, or the first cuppa to greet the day.

A contemporary kitchen that has been recently renovated and offers plenty of storage and a Bosch dishwasher.

Budgeree St is a location highly sought, given it’s close proximity to the river promenade (approx 700 m) as well as the supermarket and medical centre (approx 800m) – all within an easy level stroll.

This is a duplex in a strata of just two.

As the northern-most dwelling it has the distinct advantage of light and breeze.

All three bedrooms can accommodate a queen size bed and all have built-in wardrobes.

The bathroom offers a separate shower, separate bath whilst there is a separate powder room.

A large laundry offering plenty of space, functional and access to the rear garden.

The front yard has a large lawn area with garden beds and a fully fenced back yard, big enough for kids and dogs to play.

Recently painted and new carpets, this home is ready for its new family.

Extras include ceiling fans, air conditioning, solar panels, LED lights, gas outlets, veggie gardens and garden shed.

Contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432705766.