2 Morantes Street, Pindimar is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



2 Morantes Street, Pindimar

Price: $825,000

NESTLED in the serene coastal enclave of Pindimar, just a leisurely 150m amble from the tranquil waters of Port Stephens, this delightful family abode offers a splendid retreat for owner-occupiers, retirees, investors, or those seeking a charming holiday home.

Boasting four well-appointed bedrooms, two of which feature ensuites, this residence provides comfort and privacy for all.

Upon entry, you’re greeted by a generous lounge area leading to a separate wing housing two bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes, offering a peaceful haven.

The modern kitchen, complete with quality stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and expansive bench space, stands ready to cater to your culinary exploits.

Adjoining this, the fourth bedroom or study, provides a versatile space to meet your needs.

The heart of the home is the spacious open-plan living and dining area, bathed in natural light, with sliding doors inviting you onto the alfresco area – perfect for enjoying the coastal breeze.

Set on a level 924 square metre plot, there’s abundant room for your boats, caravans, and more, thanks to convenient side yard access.

Additional luxuries include air conditioning, a double garage replete with shelving, a double carport, and a sizable aviary for the avian enthusiast.

Embrace the laid-back Pindimar lifestyle in this exquisite coastal haven.

Contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate (0425 289 200) for further details or to arrange a viewing of this exceptional property.