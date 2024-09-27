Nambucca Senior Citizens Centre listed for sale



THE Nambucca Senior Citizens Centre has recently been listed for sale with a local real estate agency.

Home to the Nambucca Senior Citizens Club, the building is the club’s only asset, according to spokesperson Gary Nichols.



Mr Nichols also confirmed to NOTA that the club was in consultation with Nambucca Valley Council regarding the future of the centre.

“I can’t announce anything at the moment,” he said, remaining tight-lipped about the reason for the sale.

“I can only say that the building is for sale and we will do what is in the best interests of the club.

“We will make a decision at our next meeting which will be in two, three or four months-time,” he told NOTA.

The Nambucca Senior Citizens Centre has been used by many community groups over the past 40 years, including the Nambucca Valley Orchid Society.

“If we can’t hold meetings and our twice-yearly shows at the centre, I’m not sure what the future of our club will be,” Orchid Society President Grahame Beatton told NOTA.

“There is only one other hall that is big enough for what we need and parking and access are a problem there,” he said.

The Orchid Society’s most recent event, the Spring Show held from 29-31 August, was the most successful thus far according to Mr Beatton.

He estimates over 300 people visited the show at the Senior Citizens Centre, which is centrally located in Kent Street, Nambucca Heads.

Besides these show events, the Orchid Society also holds monthly meetings at the centre and some of the group’s members are elderly with mobility issues.

“It’s got everything we need: tea, coffee facilities, toilets and disabled access,” Mr Beatton said.

Recently re-elected Nambucca Valley Council representative David Jones said he only discovered the building was for sale when passing by a local real estate agent’s window.

“I was shocked,” he told NOTA.

”The committee that has been keeping the hall afloat has basically run out of steam.

“Now is the time to rally around them,” he urged.

“Ex-members, new members, community organisations and indeed the Council must do all we can to encourage the committee not to sell until all other avenues are exhausted.

“As soon as council is reconvened, I will be calling on the council to waive the rates and look at all other forms of support.

“Tens of thousands of dollars of grant money have gone into upgrading the infrastructure, it would be terrible if that were lost to the community,” he said.

By Ned COWIE

