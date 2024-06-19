ADVERTISING FEATURE: Join BayFit’s fun and supportive exercise classes



DEBBIE Freeman, an experienced instructor from BayFit, offers enjoyable, low to moderate intensity exercise classes tailored specifically for older adults, both males and females.

Classes are held in the Waratah Room at Tomaree Library and Community Centre, as well as an online class to do from the comfort of your home.

Debbie takes a personal, honest, and caring approach, considering any injuries or conditions you may have.

She suggests appropriate exercise options, always prioritising your safety.

“Stay active, stay healthy, and enjoy the community spirit with BayFit!” Debbie said.

Class details:

● Tuesday Online Class: 9:00 AM

● Thursday Community Centre Classes: 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM, 11:00 AM (Chair-based class)

● Friday Circuit Class at the Community Centre: 11:00 AM

Cost: $10 per class (no joining fees).

For more information, contact Debbie via email at info@Bayfit.net.au or call 0414 700 860.

Visit www.BayFit.net.au.