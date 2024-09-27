Cinephiles to join global audience for 27th Manhattan Short Film Festival



CINEPHILES in the Nambucca Valley will be part of a worldwide celebration of short films as the 27th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at Bowraville Theatre on Sunday 6 October.

The festival, which attracts over 100,000 viewers globally, will feature the top short films from around the world, with audiences voting to determine the Best Film and Best Actor awards.



This year, the Manhattan Short finalists hail from nine countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Italy, France, Croatia, Australia, Ireland, and the USA.

These ten films were selected from 872 submissions from 74 countries, showcasing the vibrancy and creativity of short films on a global scale.

The final ten films for 2024 are: The Talent (UK), I’m Not a Robot (the Netherlands), Mother (Ukraine), Dovecote (Italy), Pathological (USA), Alarms (France), Favourites (Australia), The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia), Room Taken (Ireland), Jane Austen’s Period Drama (USA).

All ten finalists are Oscar-qualified, making them eligible for Academy Award nominations after screening at the Arena CineLounge in Hollywood.

Local audiences in Bowraville will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite films and actors, joining a global network of film lovers to help decide the festival’s winners.

Votes will be tallied worldwide, and the results will be announced on 7 October at ManhattanShort.com.

This event offers Nambucca Valley residents the chance to experience some of the world’s best short films and participate in a global conversation about cinema.

By Mick BIRTLES