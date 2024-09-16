217 Gan Gan Road, Anna Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



217 Gan Gan Road, Anna Bay

Off-market opportunity

Market preview

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

THE owners of this stunning brick-and-tile home have just completed an impressive renovation, and it’s now available for a limited time before either selling it or advertising for a tenant.

Features of this spacious family home include brand new carpet and floating floors; modern LED lighting and ceiling fans throughout; a stylish new kitchen with stone benchtops; and fresh blinds installed for a polished look.

A new front fence and double gates offer added privacy.

The home has been freshly painted inside and out.

Perfectly located close to Anna Bay shops, local schools and the popular Birubi Beach, this large family home sits on a 600m² block.

With two generous living areas, a double garage, and built-in robes in all bedrooms, there’s space for everyone.

You’ll be immediately impressed by the size and layout.

The separate living areas offer plenty of room to relax or entertain, while the private master suite at the rear of the home features a walk-in robe and ensuite, making it the ideal retreat.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity – enquire today!

Call Nelson Bay Real Estate on 0249 812655.

Open seven days.