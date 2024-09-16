Young talent yields another Under 18s title for Nelson Bay Gropers

NELSON Bay Gropers have stamped themselves as the powerbase of Hunter Suburban Rugby.

While the club’s much vaunted first grade outfit made a heart-breaking exit from this year’s Presidents Cup finals series, the Gropers have ushered in a new crop of rising talent.

Grant Stewart’s emerging Under 18 colts are celebrating a deserved premiership triumph after skittling the top ranked Maitland Blacks 46-36 in Hunter Junior Rugby Grand Finals action last weekend at Newcastle’s No 2 Sportsground.

It is a second successive Under 18s title for the Nelson Bay club who were also crowned first grade champions in 2023.

The young Gropers produced a stirring second half performance to sink minor premiers Maitland with boom centre Xavier Stewart named best on ground.

Maitland went into the trophy decider brimming with confidence having lost only one match in their 2024 campaign and boasting three wins over Nelson Bay, who finished third at the conclusion of the preliminary rounds.

But the Blacks met their match in a revved up Gropers line up that found their groove in the finals series with victories over Wanderers and Terrigal Trojans.

In a cracking contest both sides were locked 24-24 at the interval before the gifted Stewart engineered a dominant second half performance from the Nelson Bay outfit.

The dynamic centre menaced the Blacks with his sharp running, tricky step and clever passing to earn the official Player of the Grand Final award.

Stewart, the kid brother of Wallaroos wing sensation Maya Stewart, scored a vital try and created others as the Gropers piled on twenty two points after the break to seal the title.

He was one of seven Gropers that also featured in last year’s Under 18s premiership-winning squad along with fullback Tom Akbal, hooker Hayden Wilson, centre Noah Hill, prop Jacob Affleck, injured flanker Cooper Cashen and elusive back Ethan Langsford.

It was also a second consecutive title for master coach Grant Stewart and his assistant Matt Affleck.

Nelson Bay’s powerful forward pack led by skipper and emerging number eight Oscar Affleck provided the spadework for a memorable victory.

Industrious props Jacob Affleck and Mitchell Irving, hooker Wilson, second rowers Sage Baker and Brayden Phillips, flankers Max Fines and Gus Waters and James Ellis were a tower of strength – enabling the classy Stewart to make an impact with the likes of Akbal, Hill, halves Nash Campbell and Bastiaan Osborne-Zorbas, Henry Howe and flying wingers Tye George and Kenan McGann.

The strong-running Baker grabbed a second try after the half time break before the Gropers rammed home their advantage with five pointers to Stewart, Akbal and the hard working Fines.

Maitland stayed in the hunt with tries by centres Mitch Balzer and Lachlan Macintyre, flanker Harrison Dunn and Lachlan Mackaway plus four conversions and a penalty goal by fly half Brandon Cox.

Nelson Bay’s Junior Rugby secretary Matthew Findlay said Grant Stewart’s charges had carved out an impressive record since forming back in Under 9s.

“They have figured in end of season finals including a host of Grand Finals for the past nine seasons which speaks volumes for the camaraderie and high skill level among the squad,” quipped the leading official.

Several players from the winning 2023 squad forced their way into the senior top grade ranks this season – maybe a new wave of young Gropers will get that opportunity during the club’s 2025 campaign.

