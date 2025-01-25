22 Belbowrie Road, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 22 Belbowrie Road, Toormina

Price: $669,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 1, Car: 3

Land size: 461.9 sqm

THIS three-bedroom home provides easy maintained living; if you are after something with a back lawn it will certainly not suit, but if you are after low maintenance living you must inspect.

The three bedrooms all have built-in robes and ceiling fans, the main bedroom with direct access to a three-way bathroom.

Airconditioning unit for the dining and living areas, as well as ceiling fans, whilst the kitchen has been refurbished and is a pleasure to cook in.

Lots of extras like day and night dual roller blinds across the front windows and panel sliders to the rear sliding door.

There is a single lock up garage with remote door and separate laundry at the rear, as well as double carport at the front.

The amazing part of this home however is the fully paved rear entertaining area, which is mainly covered and also a spacious workshop or man-shed, perfect for the serious hobbyist or perhaps a studio.

The home presents beautifully from the front and has impressive stone retaining walls and gardens adding that sense of style.

Agents: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).

