Letter to the Editor: People versus nature



DEAR News Of The Area,

AT a busy set of traffic lights on the Pacific Highway in south Coffs today, I was waiting in the left turn-off lane when I saw a duck and chicks crossing on the green pedestrian signal.

The pleasure I felt rapidly turned to anxiety when I realised that the duck family was heading towards the main part of the highway where the banked-up traffic was about to get a green signal.

They’d gone between cars and in front of a truck where the high-perched driver probably hadn’t even seen them.

What happened next was very distressing.

There was a time – before the human overpopulation frenzy – when a driver may have felt safe to get out and stand in front of a single lane of low-density traffic.

Or, at least a situation where the duck family may have stood a better chance, simply because of the lower volume of killing machines.

For those with growth-oriented assets who support ‘the frenzy’, or simply condone it by not speaking out against it – I implore you to at least try and find even a tiny bit of empathy for species other than yourselves.

There’s no ethical justification in continuing to remain silent in the face of record-smashing human population growth, driven by record-smashing immigration.

Growth in a finite world is unsustainable.

And with too many of Australia’s unique species on life-support, a ‘stop’ sign needs to be placed on the road to oblivion.

Regards,

Richie TASSICKER,

Toormina.