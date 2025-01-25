Join the adventure with the Yarrahapinni Walkers Group



THE Yarrahapinni Walkers Group are inviting more local residents to join them on their adventures in 2025.

Rain or shine, this dedicated group of ramblers know the value of gentle exercise and the enjoyment found in the marvellous environments and outlooks that abound in the Kempsey and Nambucca districts.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Established in May 1997 at Grassy Head Beach by Heather Johnson, Ruby Lenane and Gwen Harradine, the Walkers Group enjoys monthly morning teas together at their favourite haunts.

Regular walks are organised by Noel Harradine, Gwen’s son, and are scheduled weekly for Thursday and Sunday mornings.

Launching from a range of designated starting points at 8am, the walks frequently conclude with celebrations for members’ birthdays, and often coincide with the ‘Funkya@Unkya’ markets at Eungai Creek.

“We walk for our physical health but also our mental health,” said walking participant Lyn.

“Socialising is a big part of why we walk, and we love to catch up with each other, check how everyone is going and have a good old chat as we walk.

“The group varies from week to week depending on what commitments everyone has, or who is here or away travelling.”

The walks are varied and commence in various accessible locations, including beaches, bush tracks and village walks, with new destinations scheduled for the coming months.

“Everyone is welcome,” organiser Noel Harradine said.

“Our program of scheduled dates and locations to meetup can be found on the Yarrahapinni Walkers Facebook page.”

For more information contact Noel on 6569 0241 or Lyn on 0427 690 986.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

