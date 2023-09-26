29 Tallean Road, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate

29 Tallean Road, Nelson Bay

3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car

Expressions of Interest

ENJOY the ambience and serenity of living amongst the treetops, but still relax with the easy living of a low maintenance yard, security of double brick construction, and practicality of functional design.

With a picturesque outlook over the gum trees in one direction, and water views in the other, this is a rare chance to escape the feel of suburbia and yet, still be close to shops, beaches, and everything that Nelson Bay has to offer.

A clever floor-plan means that the ground floor can be closed off separately, and is currently leased to a wonderful tenant, while you utilise the home upstairs.

Alternatively, unlock the doors and combine this area into the rest of the property, converting into a large family home.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a home that offers such a unique living experience. Contact us today to arrange an inspection and let the tree-house magic begin!

Modern and renovated kitchens and bathrooms feature in both the main house and the flat downstairs.

Upstairs, enjoy two bedrooms plus an office, living area, dining, kitchen, two outdoor living areas and of course those beautiful views.

Downstairs you will find one bedroom, combined lounge/dining, kitchenette, and laundry.

The laundry has separate accesses for the house and the flat.

The apartment downstairs is leased to a very nice tenant (on an expired lease).

There is a gas heater on each level, plus a gas cooktop in the main kitchen.

