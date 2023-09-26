Port Stephens schools compete for William Gunther Shield

LAST Wednesday, 20 September, in some very hot conditions, over 100 students from five schools in years 5 and 6 competed in over 25 matches to try and take home the coveted William Gunther Shield.

The schools from around the region played from 9am through until 2pm and included Anna Bay, Tomaree, Salt Ash, Shoal Bay and Wirreanda – the ultimate champions.

The annual competition has not been played since 2019, due to COVID.

Finally, the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Club have been able to reinstate it.

“The club did a great job!” said Maree Brown from Anna Bay Public School.

“I’ve been bringing school kids for years to this comp, and it’s so good to have it back – always a great day for the kids.”

Past Junior Club President and Competition organiser, Dion Cooper said, “The Shield matches have always been a great way to get kids to try Union if they haven’t or have the local schools play in a local game that has nearly 60 years of history in the Bay.

“It was a hot day, and everyone coped very well in the heat, and the short games meant lots of time to recuperate.”

Competition sponsor John Killalea from J&J Killalea Constructions and Canteen Sponsor Woolworths were very generous in their support, with the overall winner Wirreanda, taking home the $750 grand prize, while Anna Bay took home the runner-up award.

Special recognition went to Salt Ash school, who brought a large contingent, many of whom had never played a contact sport before.

“They played with real heart!

“We wanted to acknowledge their tenacity and spirit, so we are proud to honour their efforts with the participation award,” said current Junior Club President Clint Brown.

Referee expertise was provided by NSW Rugby Development Officer for the Hunter, Brent Dale and his team, including three other refs that assisted.

“It was an excellent day, and we hope all the kids had fun playing rugby for their school, and sometimes giving it their very first go,” Dale said.

Next year’s competition will be held again in the last week of the third term, coinciding with the start to 7s rugby training, before that spring competition starts again on 13 October.

By Matt FINDLAY