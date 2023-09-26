Cooks Hill United FC spoil Nelson Bay Zone 2 Reserve Grade championship dream

NELSON Bay FC striker Kean Thomas has received the Golden Boot Trophy for top goal scorer in this year’s Newcastle Football Zone 2 Reserve Grade competition.

The talented 23-year-old marksman was a dominant figure for the Bay warriors – grabbing 32 goals during the club’s successful 2023 campaign.

His prolific scoring up front and lethal boot were a feature of Nelson Bay’s enterprising displays that conjured up a deserved premiership title and Grand Final appearance.

Cooks Hill United outclassed the Bay 4-1 in last Saturday’s championship decider at Myers Park to deny their rivals a unique trophy double.

The strengthened Cookers turned on the style with a flurry of goals to avenge a 3-1 Grand Final qualifier loss to the Bay brigade and claim the champions tag.

A philosophical Nelson Bay coach Craig Watling told News Of The Area that “we were beaten by the better side on the day”.

“Cooks Hill were strong in all aspects and never allowed us to find our rhythm,” he revealed.

“All credit to them but my side can reflect on a remarkable season of achievements that included winning the Zone 2 premiership and boasting the competition’s Golden Boot recipient in Kean Thomas,” said Watling.

“The squad turned in consistent displays with our strike weapons in Kean, Steve O’Dea and Tye Marone scoring the majority of our 80 goals,” he said.

Nelson Bay suffered a major setback during the Grand Final when they lost key defender Alex Gray through injury in the early stages of the match.

“The team took up the challenge and despite the final result we gave it our all,” quipped Watling.

“We lost only two matches this season and with most players returning along with an influx of our Under 18s talent everything points to another successful campaign in 2024,” he added.

By Chris KARAS