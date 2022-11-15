32 Viney Creek Rd, Tea Gardens is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

32 Viney Creek Rd, Tea Gardens

Land size: 9936sqm

3/4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms/4 garage



DRIVING onto the small acreage overlooking the twin coastal towns of Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens, your eyes are drawn to the distant blue of the ocean and the waters of Port Stephens.

The new owner of this stunning property will feel like they are living in their own coastal resort every day.

Rolling lawns, fruit trees, natural bush, circular driveway – and did we mention the views?

180 degree views over to Yaccaba and the Pacific Ocean.

This is an exclusive location – only a few select homes command this peak position that offers this unique vista.

Homes in this part of Shearwater are tightly held and are rarely offered for sale.

The property is just under three acres, fenced, and set well away from neighbours for a sense of privacy.

The home is large and set over three levels there are multiple living areas to enjoy.

● Stunning ocean views from the living and dining areas

● Soaring cathedral ceilings adding to the ambience of the space

● Large entertainer’s deck – taking in the views to the East over the bush and ocean

● Spacious Master bedroom with ensuite, walk in robe and access to the deck and views!

● The kitchen opens to a casual space, offering plenty of storage, a large pantry and servery

● Two double bedrooms on the top floor with wonderful views and built in robes

● A family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower

● A very large rumpus room on the ground level – a perfect fourth bedroom and/or work from home space or perhaps a pool room, or even self contained accommodation for the in-laws

● The laundry has access to the outdoors and there is another bathroom on this level

● A single garage with internal access and additional workspace

● A ‘creative space’ the current owner uses as an artisan work area

● Fruit trees orchard, fenced veggie garden, standard roses and Australian natives

● A double garage and an oversized carport (perfect for a caravan or boat)

Extras include air conditioning,water tanks for grey water & gardens, ceiling fans, fenced gardens, quality window furnishings, multiple linen cupboards, shade sails over the deck and plenty of storage.

The property has an enviro-cycle septic system.

The Shearwater Estate offers small acreages up to five acres, offering quality homes and surrounded by bush and wildlife including kangaroos, wallabies, as well as a myriad of birds and the odd echidna.

Enjoy dining in Tea Gardens, over the water at the Boatshed, Seafood at Mumm’s and local and seasonal produce at Tillermans Restaurant.

Further dining options in Hawks Nest include Benchmark Bar and Grill as well as a number of Asian restaurants including Thai and Chinese.

The twin coastal villages of Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens are surrounded by waterways – the Pacific Ocean to the East, Port Stephens waterway, the Myall River and the Myall Lakes.

Contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766.