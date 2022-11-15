Remembrance Day commemorated at Anzac Park

EACH year, on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, we pause for Remembrance Day to honour and commemorate all Australians who have served our nation in war, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

In particular, we remember the more than 103,000 Australian servicemen and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation.



It was no different this year at Tea Gardens, with the traditional Remembrance Day Service held at Anzac Park on Friday, November 11.

Tea Gardens RSL sub-Branch secretary Jenny Ross-Henry told News Of The Area, “We had a great crowd attend our commemoration.

“It was especially good having a Catafalque Party, provided by 77 Squadron RAAF Medowie, back after three years of Covid.

“The Myall Melodians were also welcomed back with their stirring renditions of the Tradition Hymns,” Jenny said.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles MP, acknowledged Defence personnel, both current and former serving, for their service, courage and sacrifice.

“Their bravery and valour remains an example for all Australians to live by,” he said.

“Thanks must also go to the families and loved ones, whose support has given them the strength to carry out this service.”

2022 marks the 80th anniversary of a number of battles for Australians stationed in Australia and in the Pacific including the Bombing of Darwin, the Fall of Singapore and the Kokoda Campaign.

“I recently had the honour of walking a small section of the Kokoda track in Papua New Guinea, from Ower’s Corner to Goldie River,” said Mr Marles.

“While difficult, this trek paled in comparison to the experiences of our soldiers who fought on the track, and was a stark reminder of the sacrifices of our forefathers, not just at Kokoda, but across all conflicts in which Australia has been involved.”

The Australian Defence Force currently has approximately 2,500 personnel deployed on operations overseas and within Australia, actively protecting Australia and our region.

Lest we forget.