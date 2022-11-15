Medowie Christian School announces new Principal

MEDOWIE Christian School has announced its newest principal appointment, Liz Hutton.

With over 40 years of experience in Christian education, Principal Hutton brings a wealth of experience to her new role, taking pride in guiding young people in their learning and life.



Hutton’s tenure is the beginning of a new era for the school, with plans for growth including the roll out of a new platform to address best practice in literacy and numeracy standards, expanding secondary school offerings and a five-year plan to build on the school’s sport program.

Liz has been working in education in the Hunter region for some time and has been teaching for 25-plus years.

When talking to Liz you can’t help but be inspired by her passion for education, she has a philosophy which focuses on the talents of the children and working with them to bring out their best.

Liz Hutton told News Of The Area, “Good education can make a real difference in the life of a child and their family.”

The team at Medowie Christian School have a mantra when it comes to the children at the school – ‘well known, well loved and well taught’.

Liz believes that knowing the child is crucial in any teaching.

“Every child has skills and talents that we get a glimpse of – and as teachers we are impelled to teach each child the best way that we possibly can.”

Liz is looking forward to working in partnership with parents and the community.

By Marian SAMPSON