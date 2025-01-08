48 Point Cct, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



48 Point Cct, North Arm Cove

Land size: 1233 sqm

Price: $1,099,000

ESCAPE to the tranquil lifestyle of North Arm Cove with this waterfront residential lot perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Nestled amongst quality homes, with bushland surrounds, this location offers amazing water views taking in Soldiers Point, Corlette, Lemon Tree Passage and more.

A DA approval is currently in place for a stunning split-level home offering four bedrooms including a master suite, a study and a media room.

The plan features open plan living, formal dining, and raked ceilings in keeping with the stunning outlook.

There is lock up garaging as well as a carport in the overall design.

The property is set on a generous block of approximately 1233sqm with endless possibilities for gardening enthusiasts.

With the rear boundary of the land being the waters of Port Stephens, it’s the perfect access to swim, sail, fish or kayak.

Located in this peaceful community this property offers the best of both worlds: a secluded retreat within close proximity to amenities.

Vacant lots are rare in this small and tightly held village, with vacant waterfront lots rarer still.

So don’t miss this opportunity to own a picture perfect piece of paradise in North Arm Cove, where you’ll enjoy the beauty of the surroundings, the stunning vistas and the relaxed lifestyle that coastal living is all about.

For more information or to discuss further contact Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569 or Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766.