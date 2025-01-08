Lot 17 Chauvel Street, Pindimar is on the market with First National Real Estate



Lot 17 Chauvel Street, Pindimar

Price: $350,000

NESTLED privately in the heart of Pindimar, Lot 17 Chauvel Street presents a unique opportunity for holiday investors and those seeking a lifestyle investment.

This expansive 836sqm parcel of RU2 zoned land is an idyllic setting for your dream escape, offering the promise of relaxation and recreation.

Already established on this splendid plot are two welcoming caravans; one boasts the luxury of air-conditioning, ensuring comfort during the warm summer months.

The metal annex, complete with a protective carport and robust concrete flooring, provides additional space for leisure or storage.

Water needs are taken care of with the inclusion of a spear point pump, a valuable asset for maintaining the vibrant established gardens that grace the property.

The grounds, very well maintained, beckon for family activities and outdoor living, while the property’s partial fencing enhances privacy and security.

Power connection is already in place, simplifying the transition to your holiday haven.

Adding to the allure, garden sheds are present for all your storage needs, keeping your space clutter-free and organised.

For the astute investor, there’s the tantalising prospect of securing the boat as part of the deal at the right price, elevating the potential for aquatic adventures in the nearby waters.

Lot 17 Chauvel Street is more than just land; it’s the foundation for memories to be made, a perfect retreat for the family getaway.

Don’t miss out on the chance to own a piece of Pindimar’s paradise.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.

