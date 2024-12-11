50 Eastslope Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



50 Eastslope Way, North Arm Cove

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 garage, 1100 sqm

WELCOME to your dream waterfront residence located in the serene waterfront enclave of North Arm Cove.

This exquisite property offers an unparalleled lifestyle with expansive water views that greet you the moment you step inside.

Nestled on a generous 1100m² parcel, this home is a true sanctuary of luxury and comfort.

Boasting four well-appointed bedrooms, including a lavish master suite complete with an ensuite, this home is perfectly designed for family living and entertaining.

A study offers the ideal space for remote work or as a quiet retreat for reading while enjoying those expansive water views.

The spacious living and dining areas seamlessly open to provide additional space when hosting family and friends.

The heart of this residence is the expansive open-plan living area, which flows effortlessly onto a large balcony – perfect for enjoying your morning coffee watching the sunrise over the water.

The property also features a private courtyard equipped with a luxurious spa and sauna, providing a haven for relaxation.

For boating enthusiasts, the large boatshed includes a slipway and electric winch, making it easy to launch kayaks and boats.

The boatshed’s entertaining deck offers a unique space for hosting gatherings or simply enjoying the pristine waterfront atmosphere.

Complete with a two-car garage, this absolute waterfront property provides everything you need for a sophisticated coastal lifestyle.

Don’t miss the opportunity to own this extraordinary home, where every day feels like a private retreat in the heart of North Arm Cove.

Whether you’re looking for a beach waterfront holiday home or your forever home – 50 Eastslope Way offers single level living, space, neutral interiors and stunning water views.

Contact Century 21 Coastal Properties.

