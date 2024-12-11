Kew Bowling Club

9 DECEMBER 2024

THE Final of the Men’s Major Pairs saw Brian (Frosty) Charters and Phil Collins play against Bill Reid and Mick Ashford. The only thing hotter than the temperature was the standard of the bowls.

After 20 ends, the score was locked at 22 all, with both sides tussling for an advantage.

Frosty and Phil managed to score 1 shot in the final end to take out the championship 23-22.

Frosty played great “lead” bowls, while Mick played some bombs, including one bowl where they were down shots and Mick managed to win the shot.

Everyone played great bowls, making it a spectacular end to the Championship. Congratulations to Frosty and Phil for a great performance across all the rounds. Bill and Mick can consider themselves unlucky, missing out by the smallest of margins.

In Wednesday Social Bowls Ian Hodgkinson, Peter Laing and Rocky Davis took out first prize.

The Runners Up were Warren Barnes, Bob Carr and Rooster Darcy. Voucher winners were Wayne Thrussell, Ian (Hodgo) Hodgkinson, Neil Quinn, and Keith (Tingles) Collins.

Men’s Pennants was played last weekend, with 2 games at North Haven and 2 games at Sawtell. We entered 2 teams into Division 4, and played against Westport, Park Beach, Urunga and Kempsey RSL.

Kew Blue managed victories against Kew Red and Urunga, while Kew Red defeated Westport.

The full results are available in Bowlslink. Dean Gemmell’s side won all four of their games, which was a great result given the strength of the opposition. Rocky’s side scored a perfect 8 in their game against Westport, as well as a couple of sevens to have a convincing rink victory (enabling Red to win the Master Board).

There is one more round to be played at Kempsey Heights next Saturday 14 of December, with play commencing at 1pm (teams should be there at 12 noon). Kew Blue is currently sitting in third place, and need a couple of results to go their way to take out the title. Team selections will be posted on the notice board.

Bowls this week include Wednesday Social and Friday Jackpot Triples, names in by 11.30 for a 12.30 start (mufti dress).

By Andrew RICHARDS