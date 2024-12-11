Mission Terrace homes on the market with Elders Lifestyle Group



Mission Terrace, West Haven

BUYING your own home just became more affordable with the release of these comfortable two, three and four bedroom homes just five minutes’ drive from Laurieton town centre.

With all homes having their own individual blocks, this opportunity will not only appeal to those looking to get into the market with their first home, but will also appeal to downsizers and investors.

The site consists of 1 x 2 bedroom home, 1 x 4 bedroom home and 16 x 3 bedroom homes – there are plenty of different sizes and styles to choose from.

Each home has its own yard and the sizes range from 356.1m2 to 922.6m2 – allowing you plenty of space to potter around in, or just enough space for a low maintenance lifestyle.

For investors, there are currently solid rental returns in place, or for those homes that are vacant the rental returns range from $450 per week through to $620 per week, for the larger homes.

There is a simple strata in place which includes your building insurance and garbage collection.

Settlement will be subject to the completion of the strata which is expected in July 2025 – giving you time to jump in on this opportunity now.

This is an elevated and quiet location with a bushland outlook from most homes.

You are central to both shopping centres, with Lakewood Shopping and Medical Complex just a two minute drive away, and Laurieton town centre a five minute drive away.

Call Elders on (02) 6559 7007for more information.

Or, pop along to the display home at number 14 to have a chat at any of the scheduled open home times.

