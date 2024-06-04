57 Ullora Close, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



57 Ullora Close, Nelson Bay

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car, pool

New listing: Expressions of interest

NESTLED in the tranquillity of Ullora Close, this freestanding home offers a rare combination of peace and convenience.

Surrounded by lush greenery and an adjacent reserve, yet mere moments from shops, beaches, Golf Club, and the Nelson Bay Marina, this property strikes the perfect balance between serenity and accessibility.

Prepare to be captivated by the inviting inground pool and covered outdoor entertaining area, overlooking the verdant reserve.

Imagine lazy afternoons spent basking in the sun or hosting unforgettable gatherings under the stars.

The home boasts a practical layout with dual access, fronting Ullora Close and a rear lane off Galoola Drive, ensuring seamless accessibility.

Step inside and discover a split-level design that effortlessly divides the formal and informal living spaces, creating a harmonious flow.

Comprising three bedrooms, including a generous master suite with an ensuite, this home caters to your every need.

The thoughtful design allows for separation for guests, ensuring ample space and privacy for all.

Complementing the main residence is a freestanding studio, a versatile haven of its own. Featuring a kitchenette, single bedroom, and living area, this space offers the perfect opportunity for a home office, guest quarters, or a private retreat.

With its own laundry and toilet, and the potential to convert to a full bathroom, the possibilities are endless.

Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate.

