9 Anna Kristina Circuit, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

Address: 9 Anna Kristina Circuit, Boambee East

Price: $830,000 – $850,000

Beds: 4, Bath: 2, Car: 2

Land size: 700.3 sqm

A GREAT home for the family that likes easy care living and a relaxing lifestyle.

From the moment you enter the front door of this home you know you are in for something special.

A wide entrance foyer greets the visitor and also gives privacy to the living areas that open up after just a few steps.

The large open plan living area is actually a combination of four separate living spaces, a family room, dining area, kitchen and formal sunken lounge room.

The family dining area is spacious and light filled with large windows that look into the entertaining deck and subsequently the in-ground pool.

Just three steps down from this area is the formal sunken loungeroom, complete with a slow combustion wood heater for those chilly nights or reverse cycle air conditioning for those warmer ones.

Both these units are able to make the entire living area comfortable.

The kitchen, although original, is still in great condition and has all the necessities and extras you expect; stainless under bench oven, extraction fan, dishwasher, double bowl sink with flick mixer tapware and plenty of bench and cupboard space.

The main bedroom is generous in size with lots of wardrobe space as well as an ensuite complete with bathtub.

The main bedroom also has great views to the pool area and out to a tree lined horizon.

Two of the three other bedrooms have large built-in robes and all have ceiling fans.

The main bathroom is also family friendly with a separate toilet to make that morning rush to school a bit less congested around that bathroom.

Outside is where this property really comes alive though with a large, fully covered entertaining deck stretching nearly ten meters across the rear of the property and looking directly over the in-ground pool.

The perfect spot to entertain guests or just sit back and supervise the swimming kids.

With a double garage at the front of the home with internal access to the house, and a great sized garden shed at the rear, the home offers something for everyone.

Located in a quiet, yet convenient street, this home is sure to please the fastidious buyer.

Agents: Chris Hines and Kim McGinty

Mobile: 0439 667 719 (Chris) and 0432 953 796 (Kim).