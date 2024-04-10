9 Budgeree Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



9 Budgeree Street, Tea Gardens

Price: $1,220,000

NESTLED in the serene environs of Tea Gardens, 9 Budgeree Street stands as an epitome of tranquil living, perfectly suited for retirees and owner occupiers yearning for a peaceful retreat.

This modern four-bedroom residence boasts an impressive 1556 square metres of land, offering a spacious and private escape on a battleaxe block, ensuring seclusion and quietude.

As you step into this charming abode, the high ceilings and expansive open plan design immediately convey a sense of openness, with ample room to move and grow.

The large double lock-up garage, complete with drive-through access, adds a layer of convenience and security for your vehicles and storage needs.

Ducted air conditioning throughout provides a comfortable temperature indoors, year round.

The property’s proximity to the gentle flow of Myall River, coupled with a short drive to the idyllic beaches of Hawks Nest, allows for an enchanting lifestyle where nature’s beauty is but a stone’s throw away.

The highly sought-after locale of Tea Gardens is synonymous with community and comfort, making it an ideal setting for a leisurely pace of life.

A delight for those who entertain, the residence features a fantastic covered outdoor patio area, perfect for hosting family and friends amidst the backdrop of majestic trees that dot the yard, providing an oasis of shade and greenery.

For the discerning buyer seeking a balance between modern amenities and natural splendour, this property offers a rare opportunity to acquire a slice of heaven in a coveted neighbourhood.

Embrace the chance to make 9 Budgeree Street your sanctuary, where every day feels like a holiday.

Contact agents today to arrange your exclusive inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.

