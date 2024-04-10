Pindimar/Bundabah talk to Federal representatives about Telecommunications woes



FEDERAL politicians visited the Pindimar-Bundabah Community Association (PBCA) to hear first-hand from residents about their telecommunication woes on Wednesday 3 April.

Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie joined NSW Senator Perin Davey, both from the National Party and currently in Federal opposition, in driving down the one road in-and-out of the area, witnessing the scars of the recent Pindimar fires, coincidentally unable to call ahead after an unforeseen delay.



The PBCA’s stated aims for the short meeting were “highlighting the communication difficulties in our area, and to ensure we are covered in the ‘Regional Telecommunications Review 2024’.”

Raphale Ziv, who spearheaded the visit’s arrangement, told NOTA, “It increases anxiety in a community when no communications can get in or out, especially in critical emergencies, like when a bushfire or east coast lows cut off the roads.”

Until the NBN network failure during last month’s Pindimar bushfires, most communication was via social media, over unreliable mobile signals coming from as far away as Lemon Tree Passage.

Dr Gillespie cited feedback he received from Telstra, noting, “There is certainly a problem in Pindimar/Bundabah, but Telstra would consider building new infrastructure in the area if the blackspot funding were available.”

Both Dr Gillespie and PBCA members confirmed prior Telstra information that a new tower in Pindimar/Bundabah would cost $500,000 to $1 million to build.

Starlink, the satellite broadband service, was mentioned first as a suggested alternative for the non-existent mobile and landline internet services.

Several community members claimed that Starlink costs around $185 per month, several times the average monthly phone bill.

Other alternatives were mentioned, such as yagi boosters for the Rural Fire Service station, which currently has no internet anyway, and WiFi calling, which only works if the NBN service is working and powered up – not the case during the last emergency.

“We are glad they came out, but it is becoming clear that nothing is going to change any time soon,” Vivien Panhuber, PBCA President, told NOTA.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

